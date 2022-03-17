The New England Patriots may have done “excessive work” on this year’s free agent class of wide receivers, but so far they have not added any of the high-end wideouts available. The latest to sign elsewhere is Allen Robinson, who will join the Los Angeles Rams.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Robinson will join the reigning world champions on a three-year deal worth $45 million.

Robinson, 28, had an uncharacteristically quiet season in 2021. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound receiver caught just 38 passes for 410 yards and a touchdown — his worst output in all three categories since a torn ACL robbed him of virtually his entire 2017 campaign. However, the Chicago Bears’ revolving door at the quarterback position did not help him.

Despite his pedestrian production, Robinson was still expected to generate a lively market upon entering free agency. He was the top wide receiver available, after all, and as such also seen as a potential target for the receiver-needy Patriots.

However, his free agency did develop more slowly than initially believed. Nonetheless, he has now found a new team — all while New England is left looking elsewhere for upgrades at the wide receiver position.