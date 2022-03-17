Dave Ziegler and Josh McDaniels are not messing around, and keeping up with the other clubs in the AFC West arms race: their Las Vegas Raiders have acquired All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams via trade from the Green Bay Packers.

The Raiders are sending two draft picks, including their first-rounder this year, to the Packers in exchange for Adams.

Adams, 29, is one of the most prolific pass catcher in the NFL. A second-round selection by the Packers in the 2014, he appeared in 127 regular season and playoff games for the organization and caught a total of 741 passes for 9,031 yards and 81 touchdowns.

In 2021 alone, he was on the receiving end of 132 throws for 1,643 yards and 11 scores — serving as quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ favorite target. After the season, however, he needed a new contract.

The Packers did not sign him to a new deal, instead using the franchise tag on him. Adams later informed the team that he would play under the tag, prompting him to get traded to Las Vegas. Once there, he will not just get a five-year, $141.25 million contract, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, but also reunite with his former Fresno State quarterback, Derek Carr.