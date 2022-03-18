Trade acquisition Mack Wilson reveals his jersey number with the Patriots

Back to my glory days.. Can’t wait to get things rolling this year gone be special. ❤️ ‍♂️ #ALLIN #ThePatriotWay #Dirty30 pic.twitter.com/lNr3CB4sPy

Mack Wilson is going back to his roots. The linebacker, whom the New England Patriots acquired via trade earlier this week, has announced his jersey number — and it will the one he wore during his college days: Wilson will don No. 30 for the Patriots.

The 24-year-old already wore No. 30 at the University of Alabama, where he spent three seasons before declaring early for the NFL Draft. Wilson was selected in the fifth-round by the Cleveland Browns in 2018, but under the league’s jersey rules at the time not allowed to pick the same number again.

Instead, he moved to No. 51. He wore that number throughout his three years as a Brown, playing 45 games in it. However, the former starter saw his defensive playing time decrease each season and he was eventually sent to New England in exchange for fellow linebacker Chase Winovich.

Now a member of the Patriots, Wilson is going back to his “glory days” as he announced on social media on Friday.