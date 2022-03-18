The highly-anticipated pro day at the University of Michigan saw one of the most promising players in this year’s draft go down with a non-contact injury. Edge linebacker David Ojabo, who is projected to come off the board in the first round in April, hurt his left leg going through a pass rush drill.

The 21-year-old had to be helped off the field by trainers, and was later spotted in a walking boot and wearing a wrap around his left leg (via On3 Sports’ Anthony Broome). The full extent of the injury has not been determined as of this time.

Ojabu himself shared only a brief statement on social media on Friday afternoon:

God got me!! ima be back stronger than ever all part of my story. — KingJabo (@DavidOjabo) March 18, 2022

Together with potential first overall draft pick Aidan Hutchinson, Ojabo formed one of the best pass rushing combos in college football last season. The 6-foot-4, 250 pound defender notched 11 sacks and despite being in just his second season showed enticing upside that likely would have allowed him to come off the board on Day 1.

Based on his impressive athletic upside, the New England Patriots might have been a possible landing spot for the redshirt sophomore.

“That was tough to see him go down like that,” Hutchinson told NFL Network’s Jeffri Chadiha during an interview following his workout. “Not quite sure what’s going on with him right now because I’ve been in the whole interview circuit, but I’m definitely going to go see him. Been praying for him. It’s always tough to see a teammate and close friend go down like that.”

Whether or not the injury will impact Ojabo’s draft stock remains to be seen, but it goes without saying that it has occurred at a most unfortunate time.