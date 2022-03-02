Brian Daboll and Mac Jones are no strangers to each other. Daboll was Jones’ offensive coordinator at the University of Alabama in 2017, before he left to join the Buffalo Bills as their OC.

Last year, the two men crossed paths again when Jones was drafted into the Bills’ division: the New England Patriots picked him 15th overall and later named him their starting quarterback. In that capacity, Jones went up three times against Buffalo — going 1-2 along the way — and his former coach.

On Tuesday, Daboll spoke about the young quarterback.

“Mac was a good player,” he said during a press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. “Obviously did a really good job this year, very proud of him. Building a relationship a few years back with him and his family and watching him grow, I think he has a bright future.”

Jones is coming off an impressive rookie season. After beating out incumbent Cam Newton in training camp, the 23-year-old completed 67.3 percent of his pass attempts for 4,033 yards as well as 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He led the Patriots to a 10-7 regular season record and return to the playoffs after a one-year absence.

Whatever the future hold for Jones remains to be seen, but it certain that he will not see Daboll as often anymore. The 46-year-old left Buffalo earlier this offseason to become head coach of the New York Giants.