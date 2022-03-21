The New England Patriots will keep their big-bodied starting right tackle in the fold. Despite Trent Brown exploring his options as an unrestricted free agent, he eventually decided to re-sign with the Patriots on a reported two-year contract.

After news about the new deal broke, the 28-year-old took to social media to share his thoughts on returning to New England in rather clear terms:

r u n d a t s h i t b a c c ‼️

Brown’s teammates voiced their approval of his return in the comments below

A former seventh-round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers, Brown is on his second stint with the Patriots. He helped the team win a Super Bowl in 2018 and returned last offseason after an unsuccessful two years with the Las Vegas Raiders.

While he missed time due to a calf injury last regular season, Brown showed that he can still be one of the better right tackles in the NFL.