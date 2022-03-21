The New England Patriots were not particularly active adding outside talent during the first week of free agency; only three players from outside the organization were acquired. It was not for a lack of trying, though, at least on the part of Pro Bowl linebacker Matthew Judon.

Whether it was wide receiver Allen Robinson or linebacker Bobby Wagner, Judon tried to recruit some of the most noteworthy players available to New England. His hit rate was not overly impressive — Robinson joined the Los Angeles Rams, Wagner remains unsigned — but the second-year Patriot is apparently not one to easily give up.

His latest target? Odell Beckham Jr. The superstar wide receiver remains unsigned after tearing his ACL during the Rams’ win in the Super Bowl last month, and Judon would like him to come to the Patriots.

Beckham Jr.’s injury status and likely asking price will make a union unlikely, at least in the near future, but stranger things have happened. That is especially true given that the 29-year-old pass catcher is an outspoken fan of Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, and according to himself came close to joining the team after his release from the Cleveland Browns in November.

“For a guy, a coach like Bill Belichick, who I’ve admired for years and I’ve seen and always was like, ‘Man, one day I’m going to play for Bill Belichick.’ — for him to call me, to be able to just sit down on the phone with him and talk football, what more could you ask for? I was very close,” Beckham Jr. later said.

At least if Matthew Judon gets his wish, Beckham Jr. and Belichick will cross paths again sooner rather than later.