In an offseason full of unexpected development, another might be coming. According to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Kansas City Chiefs have allowed star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to seek a trade after contract talks have stalled.

Hill, 28, has been one of the most prolific wideouts in football ever since entering the league in 2016. In total, he has caught 563 passes for 7,711 yards and 61 touchdowns — the majority of this production coming as quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ favorite target.

Even though he carries some serious red flags, including allegations of domestic assault and child abuse, the Chiefs will likely be able to get a considerable return if Hill is traded. Per Rapoport, Kansas City is looking for “a first-round pick and more” for the six-time Pro Bowler.

The New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, both division rivals of the New England Patriots, are among the teams expected to pursue Hill.