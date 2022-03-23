With the New England Patriots re-signing cornerback Malcolm Butler on a reported two-year contract, fellow cornerback Jonathan Jones is trying to get the full band back together. Doing his best Matthew Judon impression — the Pro Bowl linebacker has been recruiting players on social media ever since the legal tampering period began last Monday — Jones sent a tweet to ex-Patriots teammate Stephon Gilmore.

Jones’ message? “Run it back like old times.”

The “old times” Jones is talking about are the 2017 season, the lone one that had all three of them on the roster at the same time. Gilmore was added that year in free agency, with Butler leaving to join the Tennessee Titans after the season. Only Jones remained with the Patriots ever since.

Now that Butler has returned, however, Jones wants to get the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year back into the mix as well. Given that Gilmore was traded away not even six months ago, however, a reunion appears to be unlikely.