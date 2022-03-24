NFL officially sets date for 2023 draft in Kansas City

The NFL already announced Kansas City as the host of its 2023 draft three years ago, but now an official date has been set as well. As was announced by Kansas City’s pro football team, the Chiefs, the event will take place between April 27 and April 29.

The draft will be held at Union Station in downtown Kansas City.

While the order of picks will be determined by the 2022 season, we know that the New England Patriots are currently in possession of eight selections:

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 4 (from Los Angeles for RB Sony Michel)

Round 6

Round 6 (from Carolina for CB Stephon Gilmore)

Round 7

Furthermore, the Patriots are projected to earn two compensatory selections after losing cornerback J.C. Jackson and guard Ted Karras in unrestricted free agency this year. Jackson should yield the team an additional third-rounder, while Karras’ departure might result in another sixth-rounder being added.