 clock menu more-arrow no yes
PATRIOTS FREE AGENCY TRACKER Signed: CB Malcolm Butler

Filed under:

NFL officially sets date for 2023 draft in Kansas City

Related: Setting the important dates on the Patriots’ 2022 offseason calendar

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new
NFL: APR 25 2019 NFL Draft Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL already announced Kansas City as the host of its 2023 draft three years ago, but now an official date has been set as well. As was announced by Kansas City’s pro football team, the Chiefs, the event will take place between April 27 and April 29.

The draft will be held at Union Station in downtown Kansas City.

While the order of picks will be determined by the 2022 season, we know that the New England Patriots are currently in possession of eight selections:

  • Round 1
  • Round 2
  • Round 3
  • Round 4
  • Round 4 (from Los Angeles for RB Sony Michel)
  • Round 6
  • Round 6 (from Carolina for CB Stephon Gilmore)
  • Round 7

Furthermore, the Patriots are projected to earn two compensatory selections after losing cornerback J.C. Jackson and guard Ted Karras in unrestricted free agency this year. Jackson should yield the team an additional third-rounder, while Karras’ departure might result in another sixth-rounder being added.

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...