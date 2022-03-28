The Detroit Lions will be featured on the HBO documentary series Hard Knocks this summer, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look into the team’s training camp and preseason slate.

The new season will debut on August 9 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO. A total of five hour-long episodes will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.

“We are excited about the opportunity to showcase the City of Detroit and the amazing culture we are building at the Lions,” Lions CEO Rod Wood said in a statement released by HBO. “HBO Sports and NFL Films are the best of the best and we know they will be excellent partners in sharing our story with football fans around the world.”

Per that same release, a 30-person crew from NFL Films will be at Lions’ training camp in Allen Park, MI, to shoot more than 1,750 hours of footage. That crew will apparently have “unencumbered access to players’ and coaches’ meeting rooms, training rooms, living quarters and practice fields.”

The Lions were one of just three teams eligible to participate this year. The others were the Carolina Panthers and the New York Jets, with the latter already participating in 2010.

Teams with a first-year head coach, teams who have made the playoffs in at least one of the past two years, and teams who have been on Hard Knocks in the past decade are not allowed to participate.