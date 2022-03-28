New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is marching to the beat of his own drum, and the NFL league meeting in Palm Springs is yet more proof of it. Not only was he the only coach standing up during his media availability on Monday morning, he also was yet again missing from the traditional head coaches photo.

Belichick is traditionally not present for the photo-op alongside his peers, and has only attended a few times through the years. He was most recently a part of it in 2019 and 2015.

While the fact that he is not a member of the NFL Coaches Association might play a role in Belichick’s decision to stay away on an almost annual basis, the answer for his seems more straight-forward: the future first-ballot Hall of Famer most likely simply does not care whether or not he is part of the picture or not.