Detroit picked as host city for 2024 NFL Draft

Monday was a big day for Detroit. Not only were the Lions revealed as the featured team on HBO’s Hard Knocks documentary series, the city will also be hosting the 2024 NFL Draft. The league made the announcement as part of its league meeting in Florida.

Per a press release, the area around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza will serve as the event site for the draft. No date has been set just yet, but the expectation is that the draft will again take place in late April.

“Today is a historic day for Detroit with the announcement that the 2024 NFL Draft is coming to the Motor City,” Clause Molinari, CEO of Visit Detroit said. “Hosting the draft is another exciting win for Detroit, and it will deliver a powerful economic impact and highlight the vibrancy of our region.”

Several cities have hosted the draft through its inception in 1936, but Detroit has not been among them just yet. With the league deciding to make it a moving event, however, the city will now get its chance to serve as host.

The 2022 draft will take place in Las Vegas on April 28-30, followed by Kansas City on April 27-29, 2023.