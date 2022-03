View from my office today looking @GilletteStadium construction. Lighthouse is gone. Ticket Office is nearly gone. Wow! pic.twitter.com/hUKTpTxsSl

The north end zone of the New England Patriots’ Gillette Stadium is currently being renovated, with the iconic lighthouse being torn down in the process. Jessica Gelman, CEO of the Kraft Analytics Group, shared a progress update on Twitter on Thursday.