2022 NFL free agency: Ex-Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner joins Rams on five-year, $50 million contract

By Bernd Buchmasser
Tennessee Titans v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Despite Matthew Judon doing his best recruiting work, the New England Patriots will not end up signing free agent linebacker Bobby Wagner. As first reported by Adam Schefter, Wagner signed a five-year, $50 million contract with the Los Angeles Rams.

Wagner, 31, entered the NFL as a second-round selection by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2012 draft. The Utah State product made an immediate impact, and over his 10 seasons with the club established himself as one of the best linebackers of his generation.

A six-time first-team All-Pro selection and eight-time Pro Bowler, Wagner appeared in a combined 167 regular season and playoff games for the Seahawks and helped the team win Super Bowl XLVIII. Wagner later was voted to the NFL’s Team of the 2010s.

However, despite another successful season in 2021 — one that saw him play 16 games and register a sack, interception and forced fumble on top of his 170 tackles — the Seahawks decided to release Wagner in early March. He has remained on the market ever since and was linked to multiple teams, the Patriots not among them.

Now, the Seahawks’ division rivals from L.A. were able to bring Wagner aboard.

