The number of former New England Patriots assistant on the Las Vegas Raiders’ coaching staff keeps increasing. Senior offensive assistant Jerry Schuplinski becomes the sixth ex-Patriot to be hired by McDaniels, as was announced by the club on Monday.

Schuplinski spent six seasons with the Patriots between 2013 and 2018, first serving as an offensive assistant and later as assistant quarterbacks coach alongside McDaniels. He later joined the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants in similar capacities, and now has reunited with New England’s former offensive coordinator in Las Vegas.

McDaniels himself worked as the team’s OC for the past 10 seasons, and he also hired Mick Lombardi (offensive coordinator), Bo Hardegree (quarterbacks) and Carmen Bricillo (offensive line) straight from New England. His staff furthermore includes former Patriots assistants Daniel Graham (defensive coordinator) and Rob Ryan (defensive assistant).

On top of the coaching hires the Raiders also acquired former Patriots director of player personnel Dave Ziegler as their new general manager.