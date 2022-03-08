Matthew Judon is apparently not a fan of Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley’s suspension for betting on NFL games. The New England Patriots’ Pro Bowl linebacker took to social media to retweet a post of the story with the caption “This is trash. Free Calvin.”

According to a press release by the league on Monday, Ridley bet on games over the course of a five-day period last November. However, an investigation found “no evidence indicating any inside information was used or that any game was compromised in any way.”

The 27-year-old, who missed the majority of the 2021 season due to mental health issues, was nonetheless suspended indefinitely but through at least the 2022 season.

Ridley was seen as a potential trade candidate this season, with the Patriots among the teams possibly interested in bringing him on board. However, the suspension changes the outlook: Ridley will likely not get traded while on the NFL’s exempt list.

The earliest he can apply for reinstatement is February 2023.