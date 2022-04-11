The aftermath of Dwayne Haskins’ tragic death — the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback was killed in South Florida on Saturday after getting hit by a vehicle — created an outpour of emotional responses and personal stories. However, it also led to plenty of criticism directed at one of the most prominent voices in NFL media: ESPN reporter Adam Schefter.

Among those blasting Schefter for his insensitivity in announcing Haskins’ death on social media was New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Calling Schefter “a real weirdo,” Meyers referenced a since-deleted tweet by the veteran reporter:

Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before struggling to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3.

The tweet about Haskins was not the first instance of Schefter showing a lack of feel for the situation. Whether it was allowing then-Washington general manager Bruce Allen to edit stories — even going so far as to call him “Mr. Editor” — or inferring Deshaun Watson’s innocence after a grand jury declined to press charges, he has repeatedly failed to meet either journalistic or ethical standards.