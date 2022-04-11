Matthew Judon is trying to recruit another free agent to the Patriots: Stephon Gilmore

We can get late check out for you In Boston https://t.co/bbUPJcFqum

Matthew Judon has been busy ever since the start of the NFL’s legal tampering period. The Pro Bowl linebacker has attempted to recruit numerous star players to the New England Patriots via a targeted Twitter campaign.

Judon’s success rate so far is nothing to write home about, but that won’t stop him from trying. His latest target is a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, who remains unsigned at this point: Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore is no stranger to the Patriots, having spent four full seasons with the club before getting traded to the Carolina Panthers last October. Despite the unceremonious departure, Judon sees Gilmore as another player worth pursuing from New England’s point of view. He is therefore joining a group that also includes wide receivers Allen Robinson and Odell Beckham Jr. as well as linebacker Bobby Wagner.

All of them have been targeted by Judon. Robinson and Wagner have signed contracts elsewhere since — both joined the Los Angeles Rams — while Beckham Jr. remains available on the open market.