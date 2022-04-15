Two weeks ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, the NFL unveiled the list of prospects planning to attend the event in Las Vegas. In total, 21 draft hopefuls will be in the green room waiting for their names to be called.
The full list features some of the biggest names to come out of college football this year:
- QB Matt Corral, Mississippi
- OL Charles Cross, Mississippi State
- DL Jordan Davis, Georgia
- LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
- OL Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State
- CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
- CB Kyler Gordon, Washington
- S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
- DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
- OL Zion Johnson, Boston College
- DE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
- DE George Karlaftis, Purdue
- LB Devin Lloyd, Utah
- WR Drake London, USC
- OL Evan Neal, Alabama
- WR Chris Olave, Ohio State
- DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
- WR Jameson Williams, Alabama
- QB Malik Willis, Liberty
- WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
- DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
The favorite to be selected first overall is also part of that group: Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson is currently listed as the betting favorite to hear his name called before all others by DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jacksonville Jaguars own the top pick for a second straight year.
The New England Patriots are set to draft 21st overall.
