Two weeks ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, the NFL unveiled the list of prospects planning to attend the event in Las Vegas. In total, 21 draft hopefuls will be in the green room waiting for their names to be called.

The full list features some of the biggest names to come out of college football this year:

QB Matt Corral, Mississippi

OL Charles Cross, Mississippi State

DL Jordan Davis, Georgia

LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

OL Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

CB Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

CB Kyler Gordon, Washington

S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

OL Zion Johnson, Boston College

DE Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

DE George Karlaftis, Purdue

LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

WR Drake London, USC

OL Evan Neal, Alabama

WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

WR Jameson Williams, Alabama

QB Malik Willis, Liberty

WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia

The favorite to be selected first overall is also part of that group: Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson is currently listed as the betting favorite to hear his name called before all others by DraftKings Sportsbook. The Jacksonville Jaguars own the top pick for a second straight year.

The New England Patriots are set to draft 21st overall.