Despite Matthew Judon’s best recruiting efforts, free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore will not return to the New England Patriots. As first reported by CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, Gilmore has signed a contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year agreed to join the team on a two-year deal worth $23 million with $14 million in guarantees.

A first-round draft pick by the Buffalo Bills in 2012, Gilmore joined the Patriots as a free agent in 2017. He quickly developed into one of the league’s top-tier cornerbacks and in 2018 was instrumental in New England winning the Super Bowl. The following season, Gilmore was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year.

When he left the Patriots via trade last October, Gilmore had appeared in a combined 63 regular season and playoff games for the club. He also earned multiple individual accolades: besides being named the league’s best defender in 2019, he also made three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams, and was voted to New England’s Team of the 2010s.

After his half-season stint in Carolina, Gilmore has now found a new team. The Colts were not the only ones showing interest in the 31-year-old, though. The Philadelphia Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams and the Bills also were involved, according to Anderson.