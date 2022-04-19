Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Photo: Bill Belichick was all-smiles on his 70th birthday By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Apr 19, 2022, 7:53am EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Photo: Bill Belichick was all-smiles on his 70th birthday Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Bill Belichick living it up and celebrating his 70th Birthday in style via lindaholliday_/IG pic.twitter.com/I7BAEjpQVO— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) April 18, 2022 Bill Belichick celebrated the big 7-0 on Saturday, and it seems the New England Patriots’ head coach had a good day: he was all-smiles on a photo shared on the Instagram account of his girlfriend, Linda Holliday. More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
