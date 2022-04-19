 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Photo: Bill Belichick was all-smiles on his 70th birthday

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new

Bill Belichick celebrated the big 7-0 on Saturday, and it seems the New England Patriots’ head coach had a good day: he was all-smiles on a photo shared on the Instagram account of his girlfriend, Linda Holliday.

