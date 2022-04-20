Looks like N’Keal Harry is not participating in the start of the Patriots’ offseason program. He posted this on IG last night. pic.twitter.com/GeLypx2vto

It appears former first-round draft pick N’Keal Harry has not joined his teammates in Foxborough just yet. While several members of the New England Patriots are participating in the first few days of the voluntary offseason workout program, a recent picture posted on social media suggests that Harry is not among them.

The 32nd selection in the 2019 draft, Harry has struggled to carve out a consistent role within the Patriots’ offense. While he has appeared in 35 games over his first three seasons in the league, he caught just 59 passes for 519 yards and four touchdowns — all while serving primarily as a depth option and blocking receiver.

In 2021, he was the team’s fourth option at the position. Taking the field for 331 of a possible 1,169 offensive snaps for a playing time share of just 28.3 percent, Harry registered 12 receptions for 184 yards; his most notable play might have been a lost fumble on a punt return against the Buffalo Bills in Week 13.

The 24-year-old appeared to be on his way out of Foxborough even before the Patriots acquired fellow wide receiver DeVante Parker via trade over the weekend. That move, however, makes it even clearer that the team is ready to move in a different direction at the X-receiver spot.

For now, Harry remains on the roster. His future in New England is very much uncertain, though.