The votes are in... The FIRST-EVER Offensive Player of the Week in the inaugural season is @USFLStallions QB @jMar_Smith pic.twitter.com/oDZYPCwJWa

Former New England Patriots quarterback J’Mar Smith is currently playing in the new USFL, and apparently doing so at a high level. The 25-year-old was just named as the league’s first ever Offensive Player of the Week.

Starting for the Birmingham Stallions, Smith completed 11 of 21 pass attempts for 156 yards and a touchdown. He also gained 13 yards on three carries and found the end zone once. The Stallions beat the New Jersey Generals 28-24.

After starting at Louisiana Tech during his college career, Smith went undrafted in 2020. He joined the Patriots as a rookie free agent but spent not even three months with them; New England released him as part of its first wave of roster cutdowns ahead of training camp.

He later had an unsuccessful tryout in Green Bay before joining the Canadian Football League. Earlier this year, Smith was selected 96th overall in the 12th round of the USFL’s inaugural draft.