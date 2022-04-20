DeVante Parker on track to take over Julian Edelman’s No. 11 jersey with Patriots

Julian Edelman’s former New England Patriots digits stayed out of circulation in the initial year of his retirement.

A successor appears to have been found for 2022.

On Wednesday, DeVante Parker posted a photoshop to Instagram in No. 11, which drew the attention of the Super Bowl LIII MVP as well as new teammates, including fellow wideout Kendrick Bourne, defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. and linebacker Mack Wilson.

Parker, 29, had donned No. 11 for seven seasons as a member of the Miami Dolphins. The March trade acquisition accumulated 338 catches for 4,727 yards and 24 touchdowns over that span while appearing in 93 games and making 64 starts.

Prior to then, Parker wore a since-retired No. 1 jersey at Kentucky’s Ballard High School and switched to No. 9 at the University of Louisville. His Cardinals career brought first-team All-AAC honors as a junior and second-team All-AAC honors as a senior on the way to landing in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft.

Edelman, who turns 36 in May, had held the rights to New England’s No. 11 since arriving in the seventh round back in 2009. The Kent State quarterback convert finished behind only Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice in all-time playoff receptions and receiving yards.