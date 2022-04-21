With Deebo Samuel reportedly requesting a trade from the San Francisco 49ers, the speculation has begun: Where will the star wide receiver land? At least if the oddsmakers are to be believed, however, he will not be landing anywhere but his current team.

According to recent numbers posted by DraftKings Sportsbook, Samuel staying put after all is the expected outcome. If he were to depart, however, the favorites to land the 26-year-old include none other than the New England Patriots:

(Attention: odds exclusively available in Colorado at the moment)

The Jets ranking first among outside teams is no surprise given their draft capital and desire to add an experienced receiver (they were part of the Tyreek Hill sweepstakes as well). The Eagles and Bears would also benefit from getting Samuel, and likely not shy away from investing major draft capital to get him aboard.

The Patriots, meanwhile, are noteworthy. While Samuel would be a nice addition to their offense, the team going after him seems rather unlikely. Not only has New England already made some serious investments at wide receiver the last two years, the club also would likely not be willing to part with its first-round pick and other assets to add a player on the final year of his rookie contract.