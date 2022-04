Looks like a certain helmet is back in Foxboro (via @greengoblin IG) pic.twitter.com/SaY6xEpVD0

After a 10-year hiatus, the New England Patriots’ red throwback jerseys will make their glorious comeback this season. Cornerback Jalen Mills appears to be among those looking forward to the return of Pat Patriot: on Friday, he took to Instagram to post a photo of the throwback helmet.

No official announcement by the club has been made just yet, but the Patriots Hall of Fame already revealed the return last December.