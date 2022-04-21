NFL 2022 schedule to be released on May 12

The NFL announced its 2022 schedule release date on Thursday: the full schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET — the same date as last year. At that point in time, however, a few games will already be known.

The league, after all, is going for a layered release this year.

Thursday, April 28: First Thursday Night Football Game (Week 2, Sep. 15)

Wednesday, May 4: International games

Week of May 9: Select games

Thursday, May 12, 6 p.m. ET: Home openers

Thursday, May 12, 8 p.m. ET: Full schedule

The full release date ties last year’s for the latest in recent memory. Before the Coronavirus pandemic caused a delay two offseasons ago, the schedule was usually announced in mid-April. Of course, already know their opponents for the upcoming season based on last year’s standings and the league’s pre-determined scheduling system.

For the New England Patriots, for example, already know that they will play the following teams:

The schedule release will be broadcast live on NFL Network, NFL.com and via the NFL app.