NFL 2022 schedule to be released on May 12

The NFL announced its 2022 schedule release date on Thursday: the full schedule will be released on Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET — the same date as last year. At that point in time, however, a few games will already be known.
The league, after all, is going for a layered release this year.
- Thursday, April 28: First Thursday Night Football Game (Week 2, Sep. 15)
- Wednesday, May 4: International games
- Week of May 9: Select games
- Thursday, May 12, 6 p.m. ET: Home openers
- Thursday, May 12, 8 p.m. ET: Full schedule
The full release date ties last year’s for the latest in recent memory. Before the Coronavirus pandemic caused a delay two offseasons ago, the schedule was usually announced in mid-April. Of course, already know their opponents for the upcoming season based on last year’s standings and the league’s pre-determined scheduling system.
For the New England Patriots, for example, already know that they will play the following teams:
- Home opponents: Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions
The schedule release will be broadcast live on NFL Network, NFL.com and via the NFL app.
