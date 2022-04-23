Bill Belichick is spending time on Nantucket this week, preparing for the upcoming NFL Draft. However, it appears the New England Patriots’ head coach and general manager is also not forgetting about his work-life balance: Belichick was spotted at the 46th annual Daffodil Show, organized by the Nantucket Garden Club, on Saturday afternoon.

Belichick is regularly visiting Nantucket during the offseason, and he even had his personal war room there during the NFL’s virtual draft in 2020. He will be back at Gillette Stadium for next week’s player selection meeting, though.