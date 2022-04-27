First things first: nobody has any clue what the New England Patriots will do in the 2022 NFL Draft. The team has several holes it needs to address, and could go any direction with its first-round pick and subsequent selections.

According to the oddsmakers, however, New England picking a defensive back is the most realistic outcome. As the following numbers shared by DraftKings Sportsbook show, a cornerback or safety is the expected investment:

Defensive back: +250

Linebacker: +300

Defensive lineman/edge: +330

Wide receiver: +380

Offensive lineman: +380

Running back: +7500

Tight end: +10000

Quarterback: +10000

Kicker/Punter/Long snapper: +20000

There are multiple defensive backs worthy of a first- or early second-round pick, depending on whether or not the Patriots trade down. Cornerbacks the Patriots might target include Trent McDuffie (Washington), Andrew Booth Jr. (Clemson), Kaiir Elam (Florida) or Kyler Gordon (Washington). At safety, Daxton Hill (Michigan) or Jalen Pitre (Baylor) make sense early.