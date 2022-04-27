Vince Wilfork’s son pleads guilty to stealing his father’s Super Bowl rings

D’Aundre Holmes-Wilfork, the son of former New England Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork, pleaded guilty last week to stealing several of his father’s championship rings — including two Super Bowl rings.

According to court documents obtained by John Wayne Ferguson of the Galveston County Daily News, Holmes-Wilfork was given five years probation for theft of property greater than $300,000. His conviction will be vacated if successfully completing probation.

A first-round draft pick by the Patriots, Wilfork spent 11 seasons with the team between 2004 and 2014. One of the best defensive tackles of his era, he appeared in a combined 179 regular season and playoff games for New England and won two Super Bowl rings.

Both of them plus two AFC championship rings and a college football championship ring won with the Miami Hurricanes were stolen from his home in Friendswood, TX. The jewelry was later sold without his father’s permission. A district judge ordered the stolen property be returned to Wilfork last week.

Besides entering probation, Holmes-Wilfork was ordered to pay court fees and participate in a drug-screening program.