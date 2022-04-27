With the first overall pick in the 1993 NFL Draft, the Patriots selected @DrewBledsoe . Nearly 30 years later, Robert Kraft took a trip to Drew’s hometown of Walla Walla, Washington for a visit with the former QB and a tour of his winery. pic.twitter.com/IYjkQxoNNK

Before the emergence of Tom Brady and the start of their dynasty, Drew Bledsoe was the New England Patriots’ franchise quarterback — and a pretty successful one at that. Bledsoe’s second career has also not been too shabby: he launched the Doubleback Winery in Walla Walla, WA, in 2008 and has been running it ever since together with his wife, Maura, and his business partner (and not NFL coach) Josh McDaniels.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft recently took a trip to Walla Walla to visit the winery and his team’s former starting QB. A camera crew was there to capture the meeting.