Before the emergence of Tom Brady and the start of their dynasty, Drew Bledsoe was the New England Patriots’ franchise quarterback — and a pretty successful one at that. Bledsoe’s second career has also not been too shabby: he launched the Doubleback Winery in Walla Walla, WA, in 2008 and has been running it ever since together with his wife, Maura, and his business partner (and not NFL coach) Josh McDaniels.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft recently took a trip to Walla Walla to visit the winery and his team’s former starting QB. A camera crew was there to capture the meeting.
