To nobody’s surprise, the New England Patriots will not be selecting a quarterback in the first round of this year’s draft: team owner Robert Kraft said as much during the Patriots’ season-ticket member draft party at Gillette Stadium.

“It’s hard to predict what Coach Belichick is going to do,” Kraft said, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “But I can tell you one thing: he is not going to draft a quarterback in the first round.”

The Patriots selected Mac Jones 15th overall last spring, and he earned the starting spot in training camp before leading the team to the playoffs. Jones is not going anywhere, and New England will therefore invest pick No. 21 differently.