After the New England Patriots had moved down in the first round from No. 21 to No. 29, the Jacksonville Jaguars saw an opportunity to get one of their guys: Devin Lloyd. Jacksonville traded up from the 33rd to the 27th selection to grab the Utah linebacker.

Turns out, the Patriots played a significant role in the Jaguars’ decision-making process. According to Mark Long of the Associated Press, the team was “worried about [the] Patriots drafting Utah LB Devin Lloyd at bottom of first round and thus chose to make the move.”

Lloyd was indeed a potential candidate to get picked up by New England had he fallen to No. 29: a rangy off-the-ball linebacker with an intriguing athletic profile, he would have addressed a need at the heart of the Patriots defense. With him off the board, however, they decided to address their offensive line.

New England ended up bringing Chattanooga interior O-lineman Cole Strange on board with the 29th pick in the draft.