With the 29th selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected offensive lineman Cole Strange out of Chattanooga. On Friday, the team released a behind-the-scenes video, taking fans inside the draft room for the selection — featuring Bill Belichick making the call to draft Strange, Berj Najarian the call to Strange, and Robert Kraft being on the call with Strange.
