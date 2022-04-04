One of the teams that expressed interest in acquiring WR Devante Parker before New England ultimately did was the Dallas Cowboys, per league sources. Dallas not done looking to add another WR.

The New England Patriots were apparently not the only team interested in acquiring Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Adams via trade. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Dallas Cowboys also expressed interest in the 29-year-old before he was sent to the Patriots.

Despite Dallas being involved in some form, however, Miami decided to trade Parker within its own division. The Patriots investing a future third-round draft pick to bring him aboard was likely the deciding factor in their favor; Parker and a fifth-round selection in 2022 were moved from the Dolphins to New England for a 2023 third-rounder.