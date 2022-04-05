The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints have made the first big trade of draft season. While multiple players have already been moved this offseason — including the recent trade that sent wide receiver DeVante Parker to the New England Patriots — the Eagles-Saints trade is the first major pick swap thus far.

Philadelphia sent three total selections to New Orleans in exchange for five picks spread out over the next three drafts:

Eagles get: 1-18, 3-101, 7-237, 2023 first-rounder, 2024 second-rounder

Saints get: 1-16, 1-19, 6-194

As calculated by NBC Sports’ Thor Nystrom using the Rich Hill draft value chart, the trade is actually a pretty fair one. Estimating the value for the 2023 and 2024 selections involved, the Eagles picked up 595 value points compared to the Saints’ 588.

The Saints acquiring additional capital in the first round puts them in a position to make additional moves around the board, possibly to acquire the franchise quarterback they have been lacking since Drew Brees’ retirement.