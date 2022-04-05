Patriots officially announce acquiring wide receiver DeVante Parker via trade

The trade that sent wide receiver DeVante Parker from the Miami Dolphins to the New England Patriots is now official. Both teams made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon, with the Patriots including the following press statement:

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots announced today that they have acquired WR DeVante Parker in a trade with Miami. Parker, 28, is a veteran of seven seasons with Miami after joining the team as a first-round draft pick (14th overall) out of Louisville in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 219-pounder has played in 93 regular season games with 64 starts and has accumulated 338 receptions for 4,727 yards and 24 touchdowns. In addition, he has played one postseason game and caught four passes for 55 yards. His best statistical season was in 2019 when he finished with 72 receptions for 1,202 yards and nine touchdowns. Last season, Parker started eight of the 10 games that he played and finished with 40 receptions for 515 yards with two touchdowns.

The Patriots’ release did not include any trade details. The Dolphins, however, had previously announced the terms of the move: Parker and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick were transferred to New England for a 2023 third-round selection.