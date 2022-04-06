Mac Jones is not particularly active on social media, but a recent exchange involving the New England Patriots’ quarterback still catches the eye. Jones answered a question about quarterback training methods, giving his advice on how to train keeping the front shoulder closed.

The question was asked by Justin Gumm, head coach at Hamilton High School in Wisconsin. Jones gave his advice, and promptly received the stamp of approval from one of the premier throwing coaches in the game: Tom House, long-time personal coach of former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

It seems that Mac Jones' training methods are getting the Tom House stamp of approval. pic.twitter.com/DOOSq4BhlN — Bernd Buchmasser (@BerndBuchmasser) April 5, 2022

A first-round draft pick by New England last year, Jones earned the team’s starting quarterback role and delivered a quality rookie campaign. He did get a chance to catch his breath during the offseason, but is already back on the practice fields.

At the moment, the 23-year-old is in Florida to work out with teammates Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and J.J. Taylor.