Two weeks after the Miami Dolphins acquired Tyreek Hill via trade from the Kansas City Chiefs, another one of the AFC East’s star wide receivers is in the news: Stefon Diggs has signed a contract extension with the Buffalo Bills.

According to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Diggs and the Bills agreed to a four-year extension valued at $96 million. The deal includes $70 million in guarantees and will keep the Pro Bowler under contract through the 2027 season.

Diggs, 28, originally joined the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings in 2015. After five productive seasons, however, he was sent to the Bills in an offseason trade.

Since arriving in Buffalo, he has established himself as one of the better wideouts in the game and quarterback Josh Allen’s favorite target. In fact, Allen’s growth as a passer correlates directly with Diggs’ arrival: the two have formed one of the best QB-WR duos in football, helping the Bills win back-to-back division titles.

Now, the two will keep playing alongside each other for the foreseeable future. Accordingly, the other AFC East teams — including the New England Patriots — will need to continue to find ways to slow the productive pairing down.