Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman announced his retirement from the NFL last offseason, but he quickly found a new gig: the 35-year-old is now working as an analyst on Inside the NFL. It seems he is having quite a lot of success in his second career as well.

Edelman, after all, has been nominated for a Sports Emmy coming off his rookie season in front of the TV cameras:

Edelman joins fellow former NFL players Eli Manning and Greg Olsen on the list of nominees, with Malika Andrews and Taylor Rooks also candidates. The Sports Emmys will be handed out on May 24, and Edelman could potentially become the second person associated with the Patriots to take home a trophy in the last two years.

In 2021, head coach Bill Belichick earned an award for his participation in the NFL Films production honoring the league’s 100th anniversary.