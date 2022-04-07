Terrell Buckley, a former NFL defensive back who spent parts of his 13-year career with the New England Patriots, has a new job. As first reported by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the 50-year-old will become the next head coach of the XFL’s yet-to-be-named Orlando franchise.

Buckley entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers in 1992. He spent 14 seasons in the league, appearing in a combined 227 regular season and playoff games — including 34 as a member of the Patriots.

During his two-year stint in New England between 2001 and 2002, Buckley also won his lone Super Bowl ring. Having spent time with six total teams, he retired after the 2005 season and turned to coaching.

Buckley worked as cornerbacks coach at Ole Miss before accepting the move to the XFL.

The XFL is planning to return in 2023, the third iteration of the league previously run by wrestling promoter Vince McMahon. Among those buying the bankrupt organization in 2020 for a reported price of $15 million is actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.