The New England Patriots made a trade in the second round of the NFL Draft, to jump from the 54th to the 50th slot in Round 2. They used that newly acquired pick to add some speed and deep playmaking ability to their roster: Baylor wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, who ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine.

The Patriots later released a behind-the-scenes video showing the trade with Kansas City and Thornton subsequently getting drafted.