Video: Sixth-round pick Sam Roberts fired up he was drafted by the Patriots

Patriots’ pick Sam Roberts live on IG from his draft party. Judging by his twitter presence — and this celebration — he appears to be a New England fan. pic.twitter.com/ogwj0QOg7n

Judging by a video shared on Instagram shortly after he heard his name called in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, defensive lineman Sam Roberts was quite happy to get picked by the New England Patriots. It is not hard to see why: Roberts grew up a Patriots fan and will now wear their uniform moving forward.

“I actually was a big Tom Brady guy. Big Tom Brady guy. I loved Vince Wilfork, and I always watched them growing up,” he said shortly after getting drafted. “That was my team, so it is crazy that this has come full circle.”

Roberts, who joins the club out of Northwest Missouri State, also took to Twitter to verbalize his emotions after getting drafted 200th overall on Saturday:

“Oh. My. Gawd,” indeed.