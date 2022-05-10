Report: Tom Brady to join Fox Sports as lead NFL analyst after his eventual retirement

Nobody knows when Tom Brady will call it a career — his retirement earlier this offseason was short-lived — but once he hangs up his cleats for good he doesn’t have to worry about his next occupation. According to Lachlan Murdoch, CEO of the Fox Corporation, Brady will join Fox Sports as lead NFL analyst once his playing days are over.

Murdoch broke the news during a teleconference with investors on Tuesday morning, with Fox Sports later releasing the following statement:

We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, 7-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at Fox Sports as our lead analyst. Over the course of this long-term agreement, Tom will not only call our biggest NFL games with Kevin Burkhardt, but will also serve as an ambassador for us, particularly with respect to client and promotional initiatives. We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season.

Brady, 44, started his career with the New England Patriots and over the next two decades won six Super Bowls. The most successful quarterback of all time left the team in 2020 to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, promptly winning yet another championship.

Brady originally announced his retirement earlier this offseason, but only six weeks later un-retired again.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now,” he wrote on social media at the time.

Whenever that time comes, Fox Sports apparently has a seat at the ready for Brady.