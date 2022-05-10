The New England Patriots’ offseason was more quiet than last year’s, but that does not mean the Patriots did not make some quality additions still. Among them is cornerback Marcus Jones, who was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft.

It remains to be seen how big Jones’ impact will be as a rookie, but his outlook is promising. As a result, Sarah Hardy of The Post Route recently named him as New England’s best offseason addition.

Best new addition: Marcus Jones, CB The Patriots mostly used their free agency to re-sign veteran favorites (Trent Brown, Devin McCourty, James White) … and to trade guard Shaq Mason, for some reason. Their draft class was widely regarded as this year’s worst, thanks in no small part due to their frequent reaching on picks. So yeah, it was slim pickings with this one. I think Cole Strange, even if he was drafted too early, can be a perfectly useful starter for New England’s offensive line, but third-rounder Marcus Jones’ upside and versatility gave him the leg up here.

The Patriots’ cornerback group is undergoing a rebuilding process with J.C. Jackson leaving in free agency. Jones does not project as a one-for-one replacement — he will likely primarily play in the slot — but his athleticism and versatility are intriguing nonetheless.