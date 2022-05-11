#Patriots prospect 1st round pick Cole Strange just threw out the first pitch at the Chattanooga Lookouts game. Strange, a UT-Chattanooga alum, did not throw a strike. pic.twitter.com/uMhw7EzGpS

The bad news: Cole Strange probably does not have much of a future in baseball.

The good news: It doesn’t matter because he was just selected by the New England Patriots in the first round of the NFL Draft.

In honor of this accomplishment, Strange was invited to throw the ceremonious first pitch for the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts. It did not go particularly well. The ball did reach the home plate adjacent area, but it was far from a strike. Very far from it indeed.

“Definitely wasn’t my cleanest throw,” the 23-year-old wrote on Twitter as a reply to the original video.