Heartbroken by today’s news. Our thoughts are with the Buffalo community, the families of the victims, and all who are mourning these tragic losses. https://t.co/U26xBYBeT9

In the wake of a mass shooting in Buffalo that left 10 people dead, the New England Patriots took to social media to release a short statement about the incident. The team wrote on its official Twitter account that it was “heartbroken” by the news and that its “thoughts are with the Buffalo community, the families of the victims, and all who are mourning these tragic losses.”