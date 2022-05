STARTING QB @MacJones_10 FOR THE NEW ENGLAND @Patriots SENT ME HIS OFFICIAL JERSEY! THE WORDS HE PUT MEANS EVERYTHING! I WILL WEAR THIS ONE TIME & WILL FRAME THIS WITH MY OTHER JERSEYS! THANK YOU MAC JONES!!!!! I WILL WALK AGAIN FINDAWAY!!!! RETWEET pic.twitter.com/GPeSk8i7iC

A former football player at DeSoto High School in Texas, Corey Borner suffered a serious spinal injury in practice in 2009 that left the then-16-year-old paralyzed. Last summer, 12 years after the accident, he took his first steps again.

One of the people inspired by Borner’s story is New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who recently sent him a signed jersey: