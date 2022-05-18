Rookie free agents D’Eriq King and Devin Hafford did not get picked up on the NFL waiver wire following their release by the New England Patriots on Monday. Both King and Hafford are therefore now regular free agents free to sign with any team.

Both King and Hafford were signed by the Patriots after going undrafted and participated in the team’s rookie minicamp over the weekend. However, the club decided to let them go in a series of roster moves.

King, 24, arrived in New England after a six-year college career split between Houston and Miami. He played multiple roles but was expected to make the move from his primary position of quarterback to wide receiver.

Hafford, 24, joined the team after spending the previous six seasons at Tarleton State. The lone cornerback to get picked up by New England in rookie free agency, he was projected to compete for a depth spot on a rebuilt position depth chart.

The Patriots’ roster stands at 85 at the moment.